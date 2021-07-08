The Suncoast returns to summertime weather as Elsa moves into the Mid-Atlantic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Suncoast will have a southwest wind pattern today that will favor morning showers near the coast. By afternoon the storms will move inland and thunderstorms will become more widespread.

Heavier rain will fall between 3-7 p.m., east of the interstate. The trend for the storms will be a motion that takes them toward the east coast of the state. This west wind pattern will continue for several more days before we return to the more typical east wind pattern of afternoon thunderstorms building inland and drifting back to the coast.

Elsa remains a tropical storm and moving through the Carolinas today. It will emerge into the nearshore of the coastal Northeast tomorrow and move into the waters of the Canadian Maritimes before dying in the cooler waters.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.