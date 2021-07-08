Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Port Charlotte church targeted by vandals

Vandals damaging the church's food pantry, hallways, and New Life Center, church leadership said.
Vandals damaging the church's food pantry, hallways, and New Life Center, church leadership said.
By Port Charlotte Sun
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (Charlotte Sun) - Vandals struck the First Presbyterian Church in Port Charlotte last week, damaging its food pantry, hallways, and New Life Center, church leadership said.

According to our coverage partners at the Charlotte Sun, the Rev. Dr. Charles J. Wiggins said he discovered the vandalism when he entered the church Saturday morning.

Wiggins said there was “pornographic graffiti on white boards and in the hallways,” and the church’s Harry Chapin Food Pantry Partner Agency, staffed by the church, was also “trashed.”

He said glass was shattered, and contents were also strewn about. “To my knowledge, nothing was stolen,” he added.

Wiggins said Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating. The sheriff’s office would not comment on the investigation, the Sun-Herald reported.

The church intends to prosecute, “because they (vandals) have to know there are consequences, but there is also redemption,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins said the church property on Hariet Street has been vandalized over “the last three to four years.”

Anyone with information can call Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

