Piney Point site fared well in storm, officials say

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Despite more than 2 inches of rain from Hurricane Elsa, the containment areas at the former Piney Point processing plant are holding up, environmental officials are saying.

According to an update released Wednesday, the site of the troubled former fertilizer processing plant received around 2.5 inches of rain due to Elsa, adding about 6 million gallons of water to the NGS-South compartment. That holding pond sprung several leaks in March, causing 180 million gallons of wastewater to be dumped into Tampa Bay and threatened to create an environmental disaster.

Department of Environmental Protection inspectors were at the site during the storm to take a look at conditions.

They say the water levels in the containment areas remain within safe operational levels and the stormwater system continues to operate properly. “At the present time, the temporary repair in the NGS-South compartment continues to function as designed,” the DEP reported the day before the storm.

There were no spills or overflows reported.

At a July 6 news conference before Elsa hit the Suncoast, Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said the ponds, called phosphogypsum stacks, at Piney Point would hold up. “Piney Point is stable,” he said. “It has the capacity to handle the storm. Currently they’re only draining stormwater runoff. Things are under control,” he said.

As a precaution, DEP staff adjusted water management levels in the ponds to ensure the site could endure hurricane force winds and rain. Additional pumps and generators were installed to safeguard against potential power outages.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

