‘Obama Street’ could be coming soon to Tallahassee

FILE - Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic...
FILE - Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Commission will vote at its meeting on July 13 on whether to rename East Pensacola Street in honor of former President Barack Obama.

“The renaming of East Pensacola Street would honor the 44th President of the United States alongside other former presidents for which downtown streets are named,” according to the commission agenda item, in which staff recommended renaming East Pensacola to “Obama Street.”

East Pensacola runs from South Monroe to Franklin Boulevard in downtown Tallahassee.

The commission directed staff to analyze naming options in honor of former President Obama at its May 11 meeting. Staff considered 10 roadways, according to the agenda report. That included portions of Springhill and Tram roads. Those are also on the agenda as options for the commission.

“Renaming East Pensacola… would eliminate a duplicate street name for roadway segments that are no longer contiguous, require the fewest address changes among the roadways evaluated… and honor the 44th President in a highly visible location to visitors and residents,” the item notes.

The change would mean notifying residents and businesses along the street via advertising and informational packets that outline change of address related issues and actions. There would also be the cost of putting up new street signs.

