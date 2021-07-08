Manatee shooting suspect apprehended in Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WWSB) - A man wanted for a May shooting in Manatee County has been arrested in Georgia, authorities said Thursday.

Robert Lee Williams, Jr, 43, was wanted in a May 24 shooting at the Ramada Inn on North Tamiami Trail, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

On May 24, at about 2:40 p.m., a man drove to the Ramada Inn along with two friends, to meet up with another friend. Minutes after he pulled into the parking lot, a male suspect exited his vehicle and approached the victim demanding he roll down his window. When he did, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim once.

The victim fled the area in his vehicle, then pulled into a nearby drug store parking lot, where 911 was contacted. The victim was transported to Blake Medical Center for treatment, and is recovering from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators identified Williams as a suspect and received information that he was staying in Valdosta, Georgia. Valdosta Police located Williams and took him into custody July 8, charging him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Williams is also facing charges in Georgia and will eventually be extradited to Manatee County, local officials said.

