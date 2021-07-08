Holmes Beach leaders discussing building inspection standards

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - With no state requirements for interval structural building inspections, city and county leaders across the state are now taking a closer look on taking action following the Surfside collapse.

Holmes Beach leaders are the latest and they’re having discussions about their inspections standards.

“If we don’t learn from the horrible, tragic lessons that occurred in Miami-Dade, then shame on us for not applying what could happen anywhere,” said Holmes Beach Commissioner Terry Schaeffer.

Holmes Beach Commissioner Terry Schaeffer says the Surfside Condo collapse was a wake up call for many leaders.

“I think it’s time for us to determine what is prudent. I’m certain we have the right people who are going to be researching this with the officials of the two buildings,” said Schaeffer.

He says there aren’t many multi-story buildings on Holmes Beach and their highest, the Martinique condominiums, are seven stories tall and were constructed in the 70s. Today buildings aren’t allowed to be built that high on Anna Maria Island.

“The rest of the buildings from that point forward were limited to being constructed over 36-37 feet,” said Schaefer.

Voters on the island back in the 80s decided that was the best option for the area. Under state law these buildings are inspected in the construction process and after that, it’s up to community associations to do make maintenance programs. As for the tallest condos on Holmes Beach, Martinique North and South: “Whether they have had inspections on their own... entirely possible. The buildings are 50 years old,” said Schaefer. “I would be somewhat surprised if there hasn’t been some type of inspection in the past.”

He tells ABC7 they are looking at doing a work session in the coming weeks to have these discussions with the building inspector for the city. ABC7 has reached out to the building inspector for the city but were told he was on vacation.

As for the condominium association at Martinique, the haven’t released a response yet on their inspection process or when the structural integrity of those two buildings were last inspected.

