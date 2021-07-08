Florida Bar task force to review condo laws, offer improvements

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - The Florida Bar has created a task force to help state leaders consider condominium-related issues after the deadly collapse of a building in Surfside.

“The task force will serve as a resource to the governor and Legislature as they review all aspects of Florida condominium law, development, association operations and maintenance to determine and recommend if legislative and or regulatory changes should be enacted to minimize the likelihood of a similar tragedy,” said a news release from the The Florida Bar Real Property, Probate, and Trust Law Section.

The Condominium Law and Policy on Life Safety Task Force will be chaired by William Sklar, an attorney with the Carlton Fields firm who also teaches at the University of Miami School of Law. State and federal officials have raised the possibility of pursuing legislation to address construction or engineering issues after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building.

Crews continued searching the rubble Wednesday, with the death toll increasing to 46.

