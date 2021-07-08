Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida Bar task force to review condo laws, offer improvements

By News Service of Florida
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - The Florida Bar has created a task force to help state leaders consider condominium-related issues after the deadly collapse of a building in Surfside.

“The task force will serve as a resource to the governor and Legislature as they review all aspects of Florida condominium law, development, association operations and maintenance to determine and recommend if legislative and or regulatory changes should be enacted to minimize the likelihood of a similar tragedy,” said a news release from the The Florida Bar Real Property, Probate, and Trust Law Section.

The Condominium Law and Policy on Life Safety Task Force will be chaired by William Sklar, an attorney with the Carlton Fields firm who also teaches at the University of Miami School of Law. State and federal officials have raised the possibility of pursuing legislation to address construction or engineering issues after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building.

Crews continued searching the rubble Wednesday, with the death toll increasing to 46.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11am update
1 p.m. update: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall
Florida Power and Light are responding to outages
FP&L crews working to restore power across the Suncoast
A drone captured road flooding i the Hennesey/Gadboy area of North Port Wednesday.
Update: North Port drying out after massive rainfall from Elsa
Elsa is a tropical storm once more.
Elsa downgraded to a Tropical Storm in 2 a.m. update
Hagerman's family shared this photo and said he died a hero, holding on to his wife.
Family thanks local firefighter and son who tried to save man from riptide

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Thursday July 8th
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Thursday July 8th
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Thursday July 8th
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Thursday July 8th
wx wwsb scalzi
The Suncoast returns to summertime weather as Elsa moves into the Mid-Atlantic
surfside
Surfside building collapse update