Flooding in North Port may prompt evacuations

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port residents are seeing what officials are calling “concerning levels” of flooding after Hurricane Elsa, asking residents in a few area to consider evacuating.

The areas of concern are in North Port Estates and along the Myakkahatchee Creek Corridor. “Many roads in the impacted areas will not be passable,” the city’s communication director, Josh Taylor, said in an email. “We do have high water vehicles and have already had to make a few calls for service.”

North Port is working with Sarasota County Emergency Operations to open an evacuation center, Taylor said.

“We could see some significant rise in levels over the next 72 hours,” Taylor said. “The water could come at a level not seen here in the City in decades. Already water in some areas has come up two feet overnight. Some roads have nearly four feet of water on top of them.”

Hurricane Elsa dumped significant amounts of rain -- more than 10 inches in some areas -- on the thousands of mostly undeveloped acres north of the city. That water, Taylor says, is now traveling south through the city, looking to ultimately exit into Charlotte Harbor.

Taylor says the city’s public works department has exhausted all available resources to relieve pressure from the system. “It is not a system issue. It is a capacity issue,” he said.

Emergency crews are currently patrolling the area of North Port Estates, looking to help and inform residents of the possible concerns. Electronic sign boards are being placed in some areas. The City is opening a call center, at 941-429-7169, for any residents who have specific concerns on the flooding.

North Port is also encouraging all residents to sign up for the “Alert Sarasota County” system to receiving emergency phone calls, texts, and emails related to specific areas of the city. You can sign up at www.alertsarasotacounty.com.

Areas along the Myakkahatchee Creek Corridor are flooded, North Port officials say. (City of North Port)

