Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

FBI: Motive uncertain in fatal shooting of Indiana officer

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An FBI official says investigators haven’t yet determined the motive for the ambush shooting of a western Indiana police officer outside an FBI office in Terre Haute.

FBI Indianapolis special agent in charge Paul Keenan says the suspected gunman in the Wednesday afternoon shooting remained hospitalized Thursday after being shot by an FBI agent.

The shooting killed Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force officer since 2010.

Detective Greg Ferency, a 30 year Veteran with the Terre Haute Police Department was shot and killed today in the line...

Posted by Terre Haute Police Department on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Keenan says the filing of federal charges was “imminent” against the suspected gunman and that his identity wasn’t being released until then.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11am update
1 p.m. update: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall
Florida Power and Light are responding to outages
FP&L crews working to restore power across the Suncoast
A drone captured road flooding i the Hennesey/Gadboy area of North Port Wednesday.
Update: North Port drying out after massive rainfall from Elsa
Elsa is a tropical storm once more.
Elsa downgraded to a Tropical Storm in 2 a.m. update
Hagerman's family shared this photo and said he died a hero, holding on to his wife.
Family thanks local firefighter and son who tried to save man from riptide

Latest News

Procession for a Terre Haute officer killed in a shooting.
Terre Haute police officer procession
Suspects caught on ring camera
Arrest made in Englewood burglary caught on video
A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
Tokyo Olympics to be held without fans
Tokyo residents speak out against holding the Olympics.
Tokyo residents protest against Olympic Games