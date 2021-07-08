Déjà Blue: Tampa Bay to host boat parade Monday in honor of Bolts’ back-to-back wins

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Tampa announced Thursday that it would hold a boat parade in honor of the the Tampa Bay Lightning’s win over the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena Wednesday.

The event will kick off Monday at 11 a.m. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor joked that the Bolts had no plans of dropping the Stanley Cup in the water, a reference to Tom Brady tossing the Lombardi Trophy during the boat parade for Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl win.

The event will be celebrated along the Riverwalk. You can watch the full announcement below:

