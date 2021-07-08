Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
City of North Port opening shelter for residents affected by flooding

Flooding in North Port may prompt evacuations, officials say.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port and alongside Sarasota County officials are opening and will operate a shelter for residents looking for a dry place away from rising flood waters.

The shelter will open Thursday evening at 8 p.m. at the Morgan Family Community Center located at 6207 West Price Boulevard in North Port.

There will be an area for pets. They must be crated. The shelter encourages people to bring what supplies they need to remain comfortable. There will be showers and cots but there is no plan to serve meals.

The City is also providing resources for large animal evacuations.

You can reach the resource center for questions and concerns by calling 941-429-7169

