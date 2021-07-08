Advertise With Us
City of North Port offering sandbags for residents

(WCTV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting at 6 p.m., sandbags will be available for North Port residents affected by significant flooding.

The bags will be available at the football fields by the George Mullen Activity Center (1602 Kramer Way). Bags, sand, and shovels will be provided.

Bags will be first-come, first-served and available until supplies run out.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

