City of North Port offering sandbags for residents

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting at 6 p.m., sandbags will be available for North Port residents affected by significant flooding.

The bags will be available at the football fields by the George Mullen Activity Center (1602 Kramer Way). Bags, sand, and shovels will be provided.

Bags will be first-come, first-served and available until supplies run out.

