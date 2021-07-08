Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

City: Evacuated Miami-area condo still unsafe for occupancy

The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a...
The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — North Miami Beach officials say a condominium building that was evacuated because of safety concerns must stay unoccupied until the condo association submits a new 40-year recertification report that addresses all structural and electrical issues.

The building is about five miles from Surfside, Florida, where Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24.

An audit prompted by the collapse found that the nearby 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe in January.

The city rejected two new surveys filed by the condo association this week because they did not comply with the certification process or address problems raised in the January report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11am update
1 p.m. update: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall
Florida Power and Light are responding to outages
FP&L crews working to restore power across the Suncoast
A drone captured road flooding i the Hennesey/Gadboy area of North Port Wednesday.
Update: North Port drying out after massive rainfall from Elsa
Elsa is a tropical storm once more.
Elsa downgraded to a Tropical Storm in 2 a.m. update
Hagerman's family shared this photo and said he died a hero, holding on to his wife.
Family thanks local firefighter and son who tried to save man from riptide

Latest News

Flooding in North Port may prompt evacuations, officials say.
Flooding in North Port may prompt evacuations
Areas of low vaccination rates across the United States are concerning.
White House COVID briefing: There are concerning trends
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn....
Opioid giant Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy exit plan gains steam with OK from more states
Leading experts on coronaviruses and virus genetics say in “The Origins of SARS-CoV-2: A...
Scientists say COVID almost certainly came from an animal, not a lab