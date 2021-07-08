Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Chicago man charged in shooting of 2 federal agents, officer

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A 28-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to the shooting of three undercover law enforcement officers.

A federal indictment filed Thursday charges Eugene McClaurin with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault a special agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

A conviction carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Charging documents accuse McClaurin of shooting all three but the announced charge only pertained to the one agent.

McClaurin is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

The undercover officers were shot and wounded while driving onto an expressway on Chicago’s South Side early Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11am update
1 p.m. update: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall
Florida Power and Light are responding to outages
FP&L crews working to restore power across the Suncoast
A drone captured road flooding i the Hennesey/Gadboy area of North Port Wednesday.
Update: North Port drying out after massive rainfall from Elsa
Elsa is a tropical storm once more.
Elsa downgraded to a Tropical Storm in 2 a.m. update
Hagerman's family shared this photo and said he died a hero, holding on to his wife.
Family thanks local firefighter and son who tried to save man from riptide

Latest News

Delta variant cases rising in half of U.S. states
Delta variant cases increase in half of U.S. states
Police say a man died after being shot while invading a California home.
Police: California man shoots, kills armed home intruder
Officials pledged to find all those responsible for the pre-dawn raid on President Jovenel...
2 Haitian Americans detained in slaying of Haiti president
President Joe Biden says the U.S. is set to complete the war in Afghanistan by August 31. It's...
Biden says U.S. war in Afghanistan will end August 31