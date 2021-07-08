Best friends helping each other through life’s trials

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “They’re such good friends and I just can’t believe that they do this for me I mean it really makes me cry when I think about it,” said Lisa Charnicharo when asked about her best friends.

Charnicharo owns Eyecatcher by Pj’s Boutique at The Bazaar on Apricot and Lime in Sarasota.

She is no stranger to retail as she along with her mother owned a business on Main Street for 39 years.

“My favorite thing is just making people feel good in their clothes. I have great customers and I just love them so much,” said Charnicharo.

Her store is an escape from the negative aspects in life.

“I love the fact that I can come to work and this is like my happy place. I can relate to how customers are feeling,” she added.

Charnicharo is battling cancer again, more than a decade after her first fight against cancer.

“My chemo has been milder than I thought it was so it’s manageable so I still get tired fatigue is the hardest thing for me to deal with,” she said.

In 2003, she recalled being diagnosed with breast cancer before having six months of chemotherapy, radiation, and a double mastectomy.

In 2017, the cancer came back in her bones. A treatment stabilized her cancer for the next three and a half years. In October of 2020, Charnicharo’s second line of treatment failed and the cancer is now in her bones and liver. She is now undergoing IV chemotherapy several times a month.

Charnicharo’s best friends have been very supportive during her cancer treatments.

She has known her friend Jennifer since the 5th grade and she has known Madonna since her 20′s.

Each week during her treatments, they get dressed up in costumes and perform skits outside her window at the Florida Cancer Specialists.

“Once we saw her reaction and then realize that there were dozens of other people possibly inside sitting alone you know just staring out a window contemplating their fate through hours of treatment we just thought that this is something that we need to continue doing it makes us happy and it makes other people happy as well,” said Lisa’s best friends Madonna Fugent and Jennifer Lozzi.

The wacky dress up started as a way to lift her spirits but has since made an impact on others as well.

“I can’t believe both of them still have a job because they have to come there still working and they have to just take time out of their day to do this,” said Charnicharo.

Fugent works as a veterinarian and Lozzi works in pharmaceutical sales.

The mood-boosting skits are something Charnicharo’s Oncologist said is good for people going through a rough time.

“We know that a positive attitude, exercise, nutrition, and support all these things go into the care of our cancer patients. It’s not just giving a chemotherapy treatment, it’s the whole person, and what that person needs, and that’s different for everyone,” said Caryn Silver who is an Oncologist at Florida Cancer Specialists.

To read more on Charnicharo’s battle with cancer, visit the GoFundMe site by clicking here.

