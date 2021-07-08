Back to the basics for our weather pattern

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While Elsa dumped nearly a foot of rain for some, most were spared from any significant wind damage as the stronger winds stayed offshore. Storm rainfall totals for S. Sarasota, E. Manatee and W. Charlotte Counties exceeded 10″. That is more rain than hurricane Irma brought us in 2017. Now that Elsa is gone the next name up is “Fred” in what has already been a busy season so far.

Next name up is Fred (wwsb)

There is nothing brewing in the tropics at this time but with 90% of the season ahead of us it’s a good reminder to make sure you have the necessary supplies to last several days after a big storm moves in. Be prepared!

Peak is Sept. 10th. (WWSB)

Thursday we look for a decent day with partly cloudy skies and only a 30% chance for scattered showers or an isolated thunderstorm at anytime during the day. The high will be 88 degrees.

Friday we see a SE wind to start the day under mostly sunny skies with a good chance for late day storms as those winds collide with the afternoon sea breeze. The rain chance is at 40% for mainly late afternoon and early evening thunderstorms.

Saturday and Sunday is calling for more of the same with scattered afternoon storms with partly cloudy skies and highs around 90 each day. We will see a nice weekend albeit a normal one with highs in the low 90′s and lows in the mid 70′s with a pretty good chance for late day storms scattered about.

Monday some slightly drier air will slip in out ahead of a tropical wave. So we will see mostly sunny skies on Monday with only a 30% chance for scattered showers. Tuesday that moisture will return and bring a much better chance for late day storms to move in once again. In fact this pattern continues through Wednesday.

For boaters expect winds out of the SW at 5-10 mph and seas 2 feet or less. There will be a light chop on the waters.

