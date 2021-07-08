Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Back to the basics for our weather pattern

Elsa weakens and nothing else out there for now
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While Elsa dumped nearly a foot of rain for some, most were spared from any significant wind damage as the stronger winds stayed offshore. Storm rainfall totals for S. Sarasota, E. Manatee and W. Charlotte Counties exceeded 10″. That is more rain than hurricane Irma brought us in 2017. Now that Elsa is gone the next name up is “Fred” in what has already been a busy season so far.

Next name up is Fred
Next name up is Fred(wwsb)

There is nothing brewing in the tropics at this time but with 90% of the season ahead of us it’s a good reminder to make sure you have the necessary supplies to last several days after a big storm moves in. Be prepared!

Peak is Sept. 10th.
Peak is Sept. 10th.(WWSB)

Thursday we look for a decent day with partly cloudy skies and only a 30% chance for scattered showers or an isolated thunderstorm at anytime during the day. The high will be 88 degrees.

Friday we see a SE wind to start the day under mostly sunny skies with a good chance for late day storms as those winds collide with the afternoon sea breeze. The rain chance is at 40% for mainly late afternoon and early evening thunderstorms.

Saturday and Sunday is calling for more of the same with scattered afternoon storms with partly cloudy skies and highs around 90 each day. We will see a nice weekend albeit a normal one with highs in the low 90′s and lows in the mid 70′s with a pretty good chance for late day storms scattered about.

Monday some slightly drier air will slip in out ahead of a tropical wave. So we will see mostly sunny skies on Monday with only a 30% chance for scattered showers. Tuesday that moisture will return and bring a much better chance for late day storms to move in once again. In fact this pattern continues through Wednesday.

For boaters expect winds out of the SW at 5-10 mph and seas 2 feet or less. There will be a light chop on the waters.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Things calming down after Elsa
WWSB First Alert Weather Wednesday 7/7/2021

Most Read

5 p.m. update
Hurricane warnings still in effect for Tampa Bay area, Suncoast braces as Elsa strengthens
Elsa is a tropical storm once more.
Elsa downgraded to a Tropical Storm in 2 a.m. update
The latest forecast track of Tropical Storm Elsa.
First Alert Weather: 5 a.m. Elsa update
Florida Power and Light are responding to outages
FP&L crews working to restore power across the Suncoast
11am update
1 p.m. update: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall

Latest News

Things calming down after Elsa
WWSB First Alert Weather Wednesday 7/7/2021
11am update
1 p.m. update: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall
Sarasota County offices open, services running
4.22 Deputies: Fatal shooting justified by self defense after road rage incident in Manatee...
Manatee County assessing storm damage, flooding concerns