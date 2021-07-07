SRQ and TPA resume operations earlier than expected, several morning flights cancelled or delayed

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa International Airport resumed operations earlier than expected at 8:30 a.m. The decision was made after the airfield and facilities were evaluated for any storm damage, which the airport did not sustain. Sarasota Bradenton International airport has also resumed operations.

While flights will resume later this morning, additional delays and cancelations have occurred throughout the day. Travelers at TPA can check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight schedules, and SRQ travelers can do the same at https://srq-airport.com/departures.

