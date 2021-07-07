Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
SRQ and TPA resume operations earlier than expected, several morning flights cancelled or delayed

(Source: Gray News)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa International Airport resumed operations earlier than expected at 8:30 a.m. The decision was made after the airfield and facilities were evaluated for any storm damage, which the airport did not sustain. Sarasota Bradenton International airport has also resumed operations.

While flights will resume later this morning, additional delays and cancelations have occurred throughout the day. Travelers at TPA can check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight schedules, and SRQ travelers can do the same at https://srq-airport.com/departures.

