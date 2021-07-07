Sarasota PD bring in additional response teams, ask residents to stay off roadways

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have brought in additional reserve teams as conditions deteriorate on the Suncoast,

Members of the Emergency Response Team have arrived for a debriefing at headquarters. SPD posted a photo of the responders (with ABC7 News on in background) getting some additional information.

ERT officers are trained specifically for natural disasters including hurricanes, tropical storms and floods.

Additional members of our Emergency Response Team (ERT) have arrived for #Elsa. They are holding a briefing ahead of conditions deteriorating. These officers are trained specifically for natural disasters including hurricanes, tropical storms & floods. #FLwx #Sarasota #Police pic.twitter.com/6BdL1yvKfu — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) July 6, 2021

Sarasota Police are asking people to stay home and off the roads as heavy wind and rains are expected all night.

Our High Water Rescue Vehicles are heading out in the @CityofSarasota with Officers who are part of our Emergency Response Team (ERT). They will be available to respond to any water rescues or calls a regular patrol vehicle can’t get to. #Elsa #FLwx #Sarasota #Police pic.twitter.com/Ota6ibI7wG — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) July 7, 2021

