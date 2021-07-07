Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota PD bring in additional response teams, ask residents to stay off roadways

Hey guys, turn around. Bob's on.
Hey guys, turn around. Bob's on.(SPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have brought in additional reserve teams as conditions deteriorate on the Suncoast,

Members of the Emergency Response Team have arrived for a debriefing at headquarters. SPD posted a photo of the responders (with ABC7 News on in background) getting some additional information.

ERT officers are trained specifically for natural disasters including hurricanes, tropical storms and floods.

Sarasota Police are asking people to stay home and off the roads as heavy wind and rains are expected all night.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the 8 p.m. Elsa forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center
Storm Surge Warnings in place for the Suncoast as Elsa passes over Havana
5 p.m. update
Hurricane warnings still in effect for Tampa Bay area, Suncoast braces as Elsa strengthens
The latest forecast track of Tropical Storm Elsa.
First Alert Weather: 5 a.m. Elsa update
Venice workers take down hanging flower baskets in preparation of the arrival of tropical Storm...
Storm prep continues across the Suncoast; many services canceled Tuesday
Elsa update on July 3, 2021 at 5 p.m.
Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for 15 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

Latest News

Most Sarasota County Government Operations will resume Wednesday
Florida Power and Light are responding to outages
FPL responding to power outages across the Suncoast
Hurricane Elsa
Joyce Jackowski
Hurricane Elsa