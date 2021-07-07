Sarasota County offices open, services running

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County government offices and services have reopened after Tropical Storm Elsa has moved through the Suncoast.

“We are fortunate we did not receive a direct impact, especially as a higher category hurricane,” Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane said. “However, it was also a good time to test your emergency preparedness plans, see them in action, and find ways to improve.”

Bridges: Moveable bridges operated by the Florida Department of Transportation and Sarasota County will be fully operational by 1 p.m.

Beaches: Lifeguard towers are being returned today and lifeguards will be on duty.

Solid Waste: All trash, recycling, and yard waste collection services for residents in the unincorporated portions of Sarasota County has resumed. All schedules for the remainder of the week will be delayed by one day. Solid Waste is also asking residents to properly assemble storm debris in 40-pound, 4-foot bundles.

Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources: All summer camps and reservations will be reinstated Thursday, July 7.

Sarasota County Area Transit: All services are currently operating. As a reminder, fares are once again being collected.

