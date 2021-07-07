Most Sarasota County Government Operations will resume Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most Sarasota County Government offices and services will resume normal operations Wednesday, July 7.

This includes Sarasota County libraries and county buildings.

Sarasota County Area Transit fixed route service, SCAT Plus, OnDemand by Sarasota County and the Siesta Breeze will resume service at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 7.

The following services and facilities are excluded and will be closed Wednesday, July 7:

· All reservations within one of Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources parks or facilities were cancelled for Wednesday, July 7. Payments made for reservations that have been cancelled will be applied to any balance due on the account. If the account does not have a balance due, a refund will be processed. For questions or concerns, call 941-861-7275 (PARK) or email parksonline@scgov.net.

· All Sarasota County summer camps are canceled for Wednesday, July 7. All families will receive a full refund for camp days missed due to this cancellation. For questions or concerns call the camp office at 941-861-7275 (PARK) or email parksonline@scgov.net.

As a reminder, Solid Waste collection schedules for the remainder of the week will be delayed by one day.

Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center is now at a Level 1 activation, as staff continues to track the storm’s direction, intensity, and potential impacts to the community.

