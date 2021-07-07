Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Microsoft warns users to update their PC immediately

FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A serious vulnerability in Microsoft’s Windows operating system has caused the software giant to advise people to install an update promptly.

CNN Business reported that there is potential for serious damage from hackers that could exploit the vulnerability and install programs, view and delete data or create new user accounts with full rights.

Known as PrintNightmare, the vulnerability affects the Windows Print Spooler.

Updates are available for Windows 7 users, despite Microsoft previously saying it would no longer offer patches for that version.

Security updates for Windows Server 2016, Windows 10 version 1607 and Windows Server 2012 were delayed, but they are expected soon, Microsoft said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 p.m. update
Hurricane warnings still in effect for Tampa Bay area, Suncoast braces as Elsa strengthens
Elsa is a tropical storm once more.
Elsa downgraded to a Tropical Storm in 2 a.m. update
The latest forecast track of Tropical Storm Elsa.
First Alert Weather: 5 a.m. Elsa update
Florida Power and Light are responding to outages
As of 10 a.m., crews working to restore power across the Suncoast
Elsa 8am Update
9 AM Update: Tropical Storm Elsa

Latest News

A funeral was held for Hunter Brittain, an Arkansas teen killed by a deputy.
Al Sharpton eulogizes Arkansas teen shot by deputy
Sarasota County offices open, services running
A crash claimed the life of an innocent bystander early Tuesday in Minneapolis.
Teen who recorded Floyd’s death loses uncle in police crash
A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman...
Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack
Former President Donald Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has...
Trump announces suits against Facebook, Twitter and Google