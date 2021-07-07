Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer died Wednesday afternoon after being shot.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that the officer died Wednesday afternoon.

Police haven’t released the name of the officer, pending notification of family.

The Tribune-Star reports the shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Adamson hasn’t released any information about a suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 p.m. update
Hurricane warnings still in effect for Tampa Bay area, Suncoast braces as Elsa strengthens
Elsa is a tropical storm once more.
Elsa downgraded to a Tropical Storm in 2 a.m. update
The latest forecast track of Tropical Storm Elsa.
First Alert Weather: 5 a.m. Elsa update
Florida Power and Light are responding to outages
FP&L crews working to restore power across the Suncoast
11am update
1 p.m. update: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall

Latest News

Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Teen on life support after deadly Iowa water ride accident
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
10 more bodies recovered; emotional toll of collapse mounts
Health experts are worried about growing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among young adults as the...
Vaccine hesitancy grows among young adults