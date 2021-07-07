FPL responding to power outages across the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light is actively responding to outages due to high winds and rain from Hurricane Elsa. Crews are stationed at the Sarasota fairgrounds for quicker access.

FPL spokesperson Richard Beltran provides an update from the Sarasota Fairgrounds where crews are positioned and ready to execute our proven plan to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. #Elsa pic.twitter.com/PykM9J1SHq — Florida Power & Light (@insideFPL) July 6, 2021

FPL is reporting the following for Charlotte County:

Total Customers in County: 123,070

Total Customers Out: 10

Last Updated: 07/06/2021 09:00 PM

FPL is reporting the following for Manatee County:

Total Customers in County: 195,880

Total Customers Out: 50

Last Updated: 07/06/2021 09:00 PM

FPL is reporting the following for Sarasota County:

Total Customers in County: 284,410

Total Customers Out: 320

Last Updated: 07/06/2021 08:00 PM

Visit FPL for additional info.

Safety first! Customers outside #Elsa’s direct path may experience severe weather, as winds extend 90 miles from the center of the storm. Be prepared for potential power outages. https://t.co/WvJ0RmI05T pic.twitter.com/iLjPMOhx4g — Florida Power & Light (@insideFPL) July 6, 2021

