Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

FPL responding to power outages across the Suncoast

Florida Power and Light are responding to outages
Florida Power and Light are responding to outages(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light is actively responding to outages due to high winds and rain from Hurricane Elsa. Crews are stationed at the Sarasota fairgrounds for quicker access.

FPL is reporting the following for Charlotte County:

Total Customers in County: 123,070

Total Customers Out: 10

Last Updated: 07/06/2021 09:00 PM

FPL is reporting the following for Manatee County:

Total Customers in County: 195,880

Total Customers Out: 50

Last Updated: 07/06/2021 09:00 PM

FPL is reporting the following for Sarasota County:

Total Customers in County: 284,410

Total Customers Out: 320

Last Updated: 07/06/2021 08:00 PM

Visit FPL for additional info.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the 8 p.m. Elsa forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center
Storm Surge Warnings in place for the Suncoast as Elsa passes over Havana
5 p.m. update
Hurricane warnings still in effect for Tampa Bay area, Suncoast braces as Elsa strengthens
The latest forecast track of Tropical Storm Elsa.
First Alert Weather: 5 a.m. Elsa update
Venice workers take down hanging flower baskets in preparation of the arrival of tropical Storm...
Storm prep continues across the Suncoast; many services canceled Tuesday
Elsa update on July 3, 2021 at 5 p.m.
Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for 15 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

Latest News

Hey guys, turn around. Bob's on.
Sarasota PD bring in additional response teams, ask residents to stay off roadways
Lakewood Ranch
Gallery: Hurricane Elsa
Hurricane Elsa
Joyce Jackowski
Hurricane Elsa