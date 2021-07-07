Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Flooded North Port roads being assessed this morning

A flooded intersection at Herbison and La Copa in North Port Wednesday morning.
A flooded intersection at Herbison and La Copa in North Port Wednesday morning.(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Official in North Port will be out Wednesday morning assessing some heavy flooding in several neighborhoods in the wake of Hurricane Elsa overnight.

The storm brought a significant amount of rain to the city, officials say, potentially between 6-8 inches within a few hours. Several streets have been identified as problem areas Wednesday morning; drivers need to use caution on various levels.

Particularly hard hit seem to be Cranberry Boulevard, sections of Price Boulevard, multiple areas on Tropicare Boulevard, Sumter north of I-75, and others.

City officials are asking drivers to give themselves some additional time if heading out this morning, with the understanding that they may not be able to get to where they want to go. Turn around, don’t drown, they advise.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 p.m. update
Hurricane warnings still in effect for Tampa Bay area, Suncoast braces as Elsa strengthens
The latest forecast track of Tropical Storm Elsa.
First Alert Weather: 5 a.m. Elsa update
Elsa is a tropical storm once more.
Elsa downgraded to a Tropical Storm in 2 a.m. update
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Crews respond to crash at Fruitville and Lockwood Ridge
Florida Power and Light are responding to outages
As of 7 a.m., crews working to restore power across the Suncoast

Latest News

Elsa 5AM Update
7 AM Update: Tropical Storm Elsa
Florida Power and Light are responding to outages
As of 7 a.m., crews working to restore power across the Suncoast
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Brush fire sparked after electrical wires downed on Manasota Key Road
City of Sarasota offices will reopen Wednesday