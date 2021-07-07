Flooded North Port roads being assessed this morning

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Official in North Port will be out Wednesday morning assessing some heavy flooding in several neighborhoods in the wake of Hurricane Elsa overnight.

The storm brought a significant amount of rain to the city, officials say, potentially between 6-8 inches within a few hours. Several streets have been identified as problem areas Wednesday morning; drivers need to use caution on various levels.

Particularly hard hit seem to be Cranberry Boulevard, sections of Price Boulevard, multiple areas on Tropicare Boulevard, Sumter north of I-75, and others.

City officials are asking drivers to give themselves some additional time if heading out this morning, with the understanding that they may not be able to get to where they want to go. Turn around, don’t drown, they advise.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.