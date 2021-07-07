Family thanks local firefighter and son who tried to save man from riptide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of a man who died after getting caught in a riptide current with his wife are thanking the local firefighter and his son who tried to save him.

Around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, July 4, off-duty firefighter Ryan Harvey and his son Bryce were paddleboarding at Siesta Key Beach, his wife, Gina, told ABC7. William E. Hagerman and his wife, Gwen were caught in a riptide.

Gina Harvey captured the incident on camera from the beach as her husband gave chest compressions to Hagerman, while her son, surrounded by other bystanders, brought the victim on the paddleboard to shore.

Hagerman sadly passed away, despite efforts by a local firefighter and his son. His wife lived.

Sadly, William E. Hagerman, known to his loved ones as Bill, died en route to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. His family reached out to ABC7 to grieve their loss and express their thanks to the father and son who tried to save William and successfully saved Gwen.

Hagerman’s twin sister Jerri Hagerman-Urick says she thought of her brother as Superman and he proved his bravery by holding on to his wife in the currents.

“I lost half of me yesterday,” she told ABC7.

The family said they were thankful for Ryan Harvey’s efforts to save William’s life and for saving Gwen by helping her hold on to the paddleboard.

