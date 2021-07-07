Crane Park in Myakka City closed because of floodwaters

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crane Park in Myakka City is under water. This is another place where Elsa made her presence known. Floodwaters forced the temporary shut down of the popular park.

That still didn’t stop some people from trying to enjoy the park.

Heavy rains also impacted some roads and properties throughout Eastern Manatee and Sarasota Counties. Some residents say the park usually floods, but not like this.

“It does flood quite a bit through here, I am surprised to see it this high from the storm last night but it has been higher,” said Caitlin Bentley, a Myakka City resident. “The water definitely has been higher lately, so that could’ve contributed to how much higher it is now.”

Residents say it usually takes a week or two for this water in the park to recede.

