City of Sarasota offices will reopen tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City administrative offices will reopen to the public Wednesday as the threat from Hurricane Elsa passes.

The regular City Commission meeting will also proceed as scheduled at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 1565 1st St.

Trash, recycling and yard waste collections for City customers will resume as scheduled Wednesday. Canceled pickups from Tuesday will be collected on Saturday, July 10.

Summer camp programs hosted by the City of Sarasota Parks and Recreation District will also resume Wednesday.

