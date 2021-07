MANASOTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are closing Manasota Key Road due to a fire caused by downed wires.

Dispatch confirmed that downed electrical wires sparked a brush fire. There was no word on whether it was still burning or if any homes were in danger.

