5 AM Update: Tropical Storm Elsa

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Elsa is moving north at 14 mph and winds dropped down to tropical storm strength again this morning. The storm will make landfall in the Big Bend area far north of us late this morning. Rain totals of less than an inch have been reported west of Bradenton, 1.4″ at SRQ Airport, to 6″ to the south at North Port. Doppler radar estimates that some areas north and south of North Port received 10″.

Strongest winds at SRQ were reported at 11pm, gusting to 54 mph. Winds this morning will hold near 20 to 25 mph, with higher gusts. Additional rain of a half inch or more are still possible Wednesday as the storm moves north. Florida Power and Light reports over 600 customers without power in Sarasota County and 1600 in Manatee County this morning.

Elsa 5AM Update (Station)

