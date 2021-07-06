Advertise With Us
Tropical Storm Elsa moving to the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
5 a.m. Update:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Elsa is starting the day in the Florida Keys, moving north at 12 mph. The strongest winds at the center of the storm are 60 mph. Some strengthening of the storm is possible today. The latest storm track has Elsa moving slightly closer to the coast, about a 30 mile difference from the previous tracks.

On the Suncoast, winds and rain will increase after noon, with the heaviest rain and gusty winds from 3 p.m., today to midnight. By 8 a.m., Wednesday, Elsa should make landfall to the north, in the Big Bend area of the coast.

Rain totals from 4 to 6 inches are likely, storm surge later today at 2 to 4 feet. Tropical storm force winds, 40 to 50 mph with higher gusts, will develop this afternoon and continue into the night. Stronger winds and gusts will occur right along our coastal areas. By Wednesday morning as the storm pulls away, south winds from 15 to 30 mph are still possible, with lighter rains. getting lighter through the day.

Tropical storm warnings are up for the Suncoast through tonight. Some severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening, too.

Elsa Track
Elsa Track(station)

