As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches, All Faiths Food Bank to host all but one food drive Tuesday

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank will continue to hold all but one food bank tomorrow.

Officials with the organization are monitoring the storm as it tracks toward south Florida.

In a press release, the organization stated, “As one of the lead emergency response organizations in Sarasota and the state, All Faiths is prepared for any potential impact on our region and stands ready to provide emergency support when needed.”

Until further notice, all operations and distributions scheduled for Tuesday, July 6 are continuing as normal with the exception of the following cancellation:

Riverview High School Mobile Pantry, 5:30 p.m., is cancelled. Please continue to check the organization’s website, allfaithsfoodbank.org, for the latest information and schedule changes.

