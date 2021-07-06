Port Manatee will cease vessel movements and all waterfront operation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard and Port Manatee have set port condition ZULU. This is effective at midnight, Tuesday July, 6.

All vessel movements and port waterfront operations shall cease. Port Manatee remains open to shoreside traffic. Fuel distribution, however, is uninterrupted.

The port will update its status on its website.

