Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Port Manatee will cease vessel movements and all waterfront operation

Port Condition Zulu
Port Condition Zulu(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard and Port Manatee have set port condition ZULU. This is effective at midnight, Tuesday July, 6.

All vessel movements and port waterfront operations shall cease. Port Manatee remains open to shoreside traffic. Fuel distribution, however, is uninterrupted.

The port will update its status on its website.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the 8 p.m. Elsa forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center
Storm Surge Warnings in place for the Suncoast as Elsa passes over Havana
5 p.m. update
Hurricane warnings still in effect for Tampa Bay area, Suncoast braces as Elsa strengthens
The latest forecast track of Tropical Storm Elsa.
First Alert Weather: 5 a.m. Elsa update
Venice workers take down hanging flower baskets in preparation of the arrival of tropical Storm...
Storm prep continues across the Suncoast; many services canceled Tuesday
Elsa update on July 3, 2021 at 5 p.m.
Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for 15 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

Latest News

5 p.m. update
Hurricane warnings still in effect for Tampa Bay area, Suncoast braces as Elsa strengthens
DeSantis
DeSantis adds more counties to Emergency Declaration
Gavino DeLeon
Manatee inmate dies in custody, officials say
Brittnay Ann Nicholson
Arrest made in June 24 stabbing incident in Port Charlotte bar