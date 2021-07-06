Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Neighbor saves woman from house fire in Sarasota

House fire
House fire(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A bystander rescued a woman after a home caught fire on New England Street in Sarasota.

According to Sarasota County Fire, the call came in at 12:35 p.m Monday followed by a second alarm at 12:38. Crews managed to get the fire under control with 13 units from Sarasota County.

When the fire broke out, neighbor Steven Stombaugh said he heard screaming and realized that there was someone still inside which led him to do a brave deed. He ran inside.

Stombaugh said when it came down to it, he was just going off of instinct.

“I just did what anybody else would do, " said Stombaugh. “I was there at the right time, it all worked out well everyone was fine.”

The woman was not injured and officials believe the fire may have started in the garage. The cause is still under investigation

