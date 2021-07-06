Advertise With Us
National Hurricane Center: Elsa regains hurricane status

8 p.m. update
Elsa is now a hurricane.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Elsa is now a Category 1 Hurricane, according to the 8 p.m. update from the NHC.

The National Hurricane Center is reporting winds of 75 MPH with higher wind gusts. There are currently 7 counties under a hurricane warning in Florida. Those counties are Hillsborough, Pinellas, Dixie, Hernando, Pasco, Citrus, and Levy.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. Small and brief tornadoes are possible as the storm moves through. On the Suncoast, winds and rain will increase this afternoon, with the heaviest rain and gusty winds from 5 p.m., today to after midnight. By 8 a.m., Wednesday, Elsa should make landfall to the north, in the Big Bend area of the coast.

Rain totals from 4 to 6 inches are likely, storm surge later today at 2 to 4 feet. Tropical storm force winds, 40 to 50 mph with higher gusts, will develop late this afternoon and continue into the night. Stronger winds and gusts will occur right along our coastal areas. By Wednesday morning as the storm pulls away, south winds from 15 to 30 mph are still possible, with rain getting lighter through the day.

