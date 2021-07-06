Manatee man killed in Hardee County crash

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An 18-year-old man from Manatee County was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Hardee County early Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a pickup truck was traveling east on State Road 64, east of Kelly Roberts Road shortly after 3 a.m., when the truck traveled off the roadway, hit a culvert and overturned. The pickup came to rest on the south shoulder of State Road 64.

The driver, who troopers say was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The identity of the driver has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The crash remains under investigation.

