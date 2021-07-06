Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee inmate dies in custody, officials say

Gavino DeLeon
Gavino DeLeon(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An inmate at the Manatee County Jail awaiting trial on child molestation charges died in his cell Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Gavino DeLeon, 68, was found unresponsive in his bed in a medical pod at about 8:15 a.m., a news release said.

A medical emergency was called and jail staff administered first aid. The inmate, identified as Gavino DeLeon, did not have a pulse and was pronounced dead a short time later from what appeared to a medical event, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives found no signs of trauma or other forms of foul play. The inmate had a variety of medical conditions, investigators said. The medical examiner will determine cause of death within the next few days.

DeLeon had been in the Manatee County Jail since July 19, awaiting trial on three counts of molestation of a victim less than 12 yeas of age, jail records show.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the 8 p.m. Elsa forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center
Storm Surge Warnings in place for the Suncoast as Elsa passes over Havana
2pm Elsa Update
2PM Update: Tropical Storm Elsa expected to become Category 1 Hurricane, Hurricane Warning issued for Tampa Bay area
The latest forecast track of Tropical Storm Elsa.
First Alert Weather: 5 a.m. Elsa update
Venice workers take down hanging flower baskets in preparation of the arrival of tropical Storm...
Storm prep continues across the Suncoast; many services canceled Tuesday
Elsa update on July 3, 2021 at 5 p.m.
Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for 15 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

Latest News

2pm Elsa Update
Tropical Storm Elsa expected to become Category 1 Hurricane, Hurricane Warning issued for Tampa Bay area
Brittnay Ann Nicholson
Arrest made in June 24 stabbing incident in Port Charlotte bar
County Administrator Scott Hopes speaks at a news conference Tuesday on Tropical Storm Elsa.
Manatee County is ‘ready’ for Elsa, officials say
Cruise ship fight goes to appeals court