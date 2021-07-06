Manatee inmate dies in custody, officials say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An inmate at the Manatee County Jail awaiting trial on child molestation charges died in his cell Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Gavino DeLeon, 68, was found unresponsive in his bed in a medical pod at about 8:15 a.m., a news release said.

A medical emergency was called and jail staff administered first aid. The inmate, identified as Gavino DeLeon, did not have a pulse and was pronounced dead a short time later from what appeared to a medical event, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives found no signs of trauma or other forms of foul play. The inmate had a variety of medical conditions, investigators said. The medical examiner will determine cause of death within the next few days.

DeLeon had been in the Manatee County Jail since July 19, awaiting trial on three counts of molestation of a victim less than 12 yeas of age, jail records show.

