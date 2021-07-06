Manatee County is ‘ready’ for Elsa, officials say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials are confident the county is ready for what Tropical Storm Elsa may bring, a group of administrators and elected county leaders said Tuesday afternoon.

At a news conference at the Manatee County Public Safety Center, County Administrator Scott Hopes said Elsa is gaining strength and may become a category 1 hurricane by the time it makes landfall north of Tampa. He urged residents to finish their preparations now. “You should be finalizing your plans and secure your homes to ride out this storm,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, whose 16th District includes Manatee and Sarasota counties, said people should take this storm seriously. “Manatee County is prepared,” he said. “The fact of the matter is, we could have a borderline hurricane.”

Manatee County Commissioner Jim Satcher echoed Hopes’ advice. “My hope is that you will overprepare, and the storm will underdeliver,” he said. Satcher said trucks are still delivering goods from Port Manatee and the area’s gasoline supply is in good shape. “Get your family prepared,” he said.

Hopes said the phosphogypsum stacks at the troubled former fertilizer processing plant at Piney Point will hold up. “Piney Point is stable,” he said. “It has the capacity to handle the storm. Currently they’re only draining stormwater runoff. Things are under control,” he said.

Staff from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection onsite at Piney Point said Tuesday they have worked to secure heavy equipment and water treatment components, in addition to adjusting water management levels in the ponds to ensure the site can endure hurricane force winds and rain. Additional pumps and generators have also been incorporated to safeguard against potential power outages.

Approximately 243 million gallons are currently held within the NGS-South compartment. The increase in volume since Friday’s report is due to water transfer from connecting lined ponds for pre-storm site preparations. Based on current rainfall projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of up to 6 inches, the site, including the NGS-South compartment, is expected to be able to accommodate the additional rainfall without incident, the DEP said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.