First Alert Weather: Elsa Update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical storm Elsa is expected to gain some strength over the SE Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday but not enough to become a hurricane. At least that is the thinking right now. It will have to battle some southwesterly shear and some drier air will try and slip in from the Gulf. That should be enough to keep it at a 60 to 65 mile an hour storm on Wednesday.

Tropical storm warnings are up for all of Sarasota and Manatee Counties and much of western half of Charlotte County. That means tropical storm force winds 40-50 mph winds are likely especially right along the coast and we could see some stronger wind gusts at times as some of the convergent bands work around the center of the storm.

2-4 inches possible with higher amounts in isolated areas (wwsb)

The strongest winds will be closer to the center but with a sloppy storm like Elsa a lot of the bad weather will be to the right or east of the center of tropical cyclone as it passes in the Gulf just to our west. Rain will be one of the biggest issues with this storm. We could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain with some isolated amounts up to 6 to 8 inches in places. With the ground already saturated from the heavy rain we have had lately it will not take much for some low lying areas to flood. Not expecting a widespread flooding event but we are under a flood watch through Wednesday morning.

Storm surge warning is up for all of Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee Counties. We can expect a 1-2 foot storm surge but shouldn’t be a big one.

There will be a small chance for an isolated tornado as these bands of storms roll through.

The timing of the worse weather will start after 1 p.m in Charlotte and then work its way up north to Sarasota sometime after 3 p.m. and then Manatee a short time later. The toughest part of the storms will be in the late afternoon and throughout the evening on Wednesday.

