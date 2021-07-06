Elsa spurring flight cancellations at SRQ, TPA

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Elsa is, not surprisingly, affecting air travel on the Suncoast.

Operations at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport are not planning to close during the storm, according to airport authority CEO Rick Piccolo. He told ABC7 Tuesday morning that SRQ will defer flight cancellation decisions to individual airlines.

As of 10 a.m., Tuesday, several flights on American, United, Southwest and Frontier airlines have canceled flights into and out of SRQ, particularly after 2 p.m.

Tampa International Airport, anticipating wind speeds of up to 65 to 70 miles per hour, will be suspending commercial operations at 5 p.m. Tuesday and suspending air cargo operations by 10 p.m.

TPA is planning to resume operations at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, after assessing the airport for storm damage.

All travelers regardless of airport, should check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight schedules over the next two to three days.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.