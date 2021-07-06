Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Elsa spurring flight cancellations at SRQ, TPA

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Elsa is, not surprisingly, affecting air travel on the Suncoast.

Operations at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport are not planning to close during the storm, according to airport authority CEO Rick Piccolo. He told ABC7 Tuesday morning that SRQ will defer flight cancellation decisions to individual airlines.

As of 10 a.m., Tuesday, several flights on American, United, Southwest and Frontier airlines have canceled flights into and out of SRQ, particularly after 2 p.m.

Tampa International Airport, anticipating wind speeds of up to 65 to 70 miles per hour, will be suspending commercial operations at 5 p.m. Tuesday and suspending air cargo operations by 10 p.m.

TPA is planning to resume operations at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, after assessing the airport for storm damage.

All travelers regardless of airport, should check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight schedules over the next two to three days.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the 8 p.m. Elsa forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center
Storm Surge Warnings in place for the Suncoast as Elsa passes over Havana
The latest forecast track of Tropical Storm Elsa.
First Alert Weather: 5 a.m. Elsa update
Elsa update on July 3, 2021 at 5 p.m.
Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for 15 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa
Venice workers take down hanging flower baskets in preparation of the arrival of tropical Storm...
Storm prep continues across the Suncoast; many services canceled Tuesday
An off-duty firefighter and his son, as well as another group of bystanders, saved a man who...
Local firefighter and son help save near-drowning victim, attempt to save another

Latest News

Manatee man killed in Hardee County crash
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday July 6
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday July 6
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday July 6
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday July 6
8am Update
10 AM Update: Tropical Storm Elsa