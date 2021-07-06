Advertise With Us
DeSantis adds more counties to Emergency Declaration

DeSantis
DeSantis(Governor's Press Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has added more counties to his state of Emergency Declaration in the state of Florida.

The state of emergency includes the following counties:

  • Baker County
  • Bradford County
  • Charlotte County
  • Citrus County
  • Clay County
  • Collier County
  • Duval County
  • DeSoto County
  • Hardee County
  • Hernando County
  • Hillsborough County
  • Lee County
  • Levy County
  • Manatee County
  • Miami-Dade County
  • Monroe County
  • Naussau County
  • Pasco County
  • Pinellas County
  • Putnam County
  • Sarasota County
  • Union County

The Division of Emergency Management is holding twice-daily calls for all 67 county emergency management offices.

The governor is urging residents in these areas to prepare.

DeSantis will be holding a press conference at 5:30 p.m.

