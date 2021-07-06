DeSantis adds more counties to Emergency Declaration
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has added more counties to his state of Emergency Declaration in the state of Florida.
The state of emergency includes the following counties:
- Baker County
- Bradford County
- Charlotte County
- Citrus County
- Clay County
- Collier County
- Duval County
- DeSoto County
- Hardee County
- Hernando County
- Hillsborough County
- Lee County
- Levy County
- Manatee County
- Miami-Dade County
- Monroe County
- Naussau County
- Pasco County
- Pinellas County
- Putnam County
- Sarasota County
- Union County
The Division of Emergency Management is holding twice-daily calls for all 67 county emergency management offices.
The governor is urging residents in these areas to prepare.
DeSantis will be holding a press conference at 5:30 p.m.
