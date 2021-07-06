DeSantis adds more counties to Emergency Declaration

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has added more counties to his state of Emergency Declaration in the state of Florida.

The state of emergency includes the following counties:

Baker County

Bradford County

Charlotte County

Citrus County

Clay County

Collier County

Duval County

DeSoto County

Hardee County

Hernando County

Hillsborough County

Lee County

Levy County

Manatee County

Miami-Dade County

Monroe County

Naussau County

Pasco County

Pinellas County

Putnam County

Sarasota County

Union County

The Division of Emergency Management is holding twice-daily calls for all 67 county emergency management offices.

The governor is urging residents in these areas to prepare.

DeSantis will be holding a press conference at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.