Crews respond to crash at Fruitville and Lockwood Ridge

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are responding to a crash at Fruitville and Lockwood Ridge that happened just before midnight.

Sarasota Police are investigating the single vehicle crash and say the driver has serious injuries and is being transported to SMH.

Eastbound lanes of Fruitville are closed from Lockwood Ridge to Beneva and will be most of the night. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.