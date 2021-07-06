Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Crews respond to crash at Fruitville and Lockwood Ridge

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are responding to a crash at Fruitville and Lockwood Ridge that happened just before midnight.

Sarasota Police are investigating the single vehicle crash and say the driver has serious injuries and is being transported to SMH.

Eastbound lanes of Fruitville are closed from Lockwood Ridge to Beneva and will be most of the night. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the 8 p.m. Elsa forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center
Storm Surge Warnings in place for the Suncoast as Elsa passes over Havana
Slight jog to the east now puts Suncoast more at risk
First Alert Weather: Elsa Update
Elsa update on July 3, 2021 at 5 p.m.
Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for 15 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa
Venice workers take down hanging flower baskets in preparation of the arrival of tropical Storm...
Storm prep continues across the Suncoast; many services canceled Tuesday
The latest forecast for Tropical Storm Elsa.
5 a.m. Update: Portions of the Suncoast now under tropical storm warning

Latest News

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, right, makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning...
Zut Alors! The Canadiens take game 4 in OT, force Bolts into Game 5
House fire
Neighbor saves woman from house fire in Sarasota
Anna Maria Island preparing for Elsa.
Anna Maria Island officials, residents and visitors preparing for Elsa
Slight jog to the east now puts Suncoast more at risk
First Alert Weather: Elsa Update