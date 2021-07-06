Zut Alors! The Canadiens take game 4 in OT, force Bolts into Game 5

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - After an eventful game, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens are going to have to face off in Game 5, though many confident Bolts fans were sure it was over.

Had Tampa Bay won this evening, they would have been back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions. But now they must face Montreal once more this week.

After an eventful game that came to blows, the Canadiens pulled away 3-2 in Overtime. Montreal’s Josh Anderson answered with the game winning shot, his second shot of the game.

Tampa Bay still leads the series 3-1.

Game 5 will be held Wednesday in Tampa starting at 8 p.m.

