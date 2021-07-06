Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Anna Maria Island officials, residents and visitors preparing for Elsa

Anna Maria Island preparing for Elsa.
Anna Maria Island preparing for Elsa.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - A sandbagging station at the Holmes Beach City Hall was a very busy place on Monday. People aren’t taking any chances with Elsa.

“Better safe than sorry, the last tropical storm came through, water came up and almost got into the house,” said Wille Klapheke, a Bradenton Beach resident.

That’s why he and so many others could be found bagging sand on Monday.

“I have 15 bags, but I’m also doing my neighbor’s house,” said Klapheke.

Although many people got in some last minute beach time on this Monday after the 4th of July, the storm was still on the minds of a lot of people. City officials across Anna Maria Island say they have been preparing for Elsa and they are ready for the storm.

“They’re actually making sure that all of our catch basins, all of our inlets are all clean and free of debris,” said Judy Titsworth, Mayor of Holmes Beach. “We’ve done a lot of work on all of our ditches, making sure they’ve all been repurposed and ready for the season.”

Holmes Beach and other Suncoast beach communities are prone to flooding from storms like this. Sandbaggers were also out and about at Bayfront Park in Anna Maria. Residents say this really helps protect their homes and businesses. The city’s mayor says everything is in place for Tuesday.

“We’ve got our staff pretty much on hand and ready to go, all of our chainsaws and equipment are operational,” said Dan Murphy, Mayor of Anna Maria. “We have plenty of extra fuel, so I feel pretty comfortable that we’re ready, my biggest concern at this point is the city pier.”

Officials on Anna Maria Island say another sandbagging location will open up on Tuesday. That will be at the Manatee Public Beach.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the 8 p.m. Elsa forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center
Storm Surge Warnings in place for the Suncoast as Elsa passes over Havana
Elsa update on July 3, 2021 at 5 p.m.
Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for 15 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa
The latest forecast for Tropical Storm Elsa.
5 a.m. Update: Portions of the Suncoast now under tropical storm warning
The latest forecast track for Hurricane Elsa.
Elsa gaining strength as bears down on Hispaniola; Florida still on guard
Lines for the event were orderly
Crowds wrap around block to see former President Trump in Sarasota

Latest News

Tropical storm winds likely along coast and slightly inland
First Alert Weather: Elsa Update
7RT
ABC7 News at 7 Roundtable Discussion - July 5, 2021
ABC7 News at 7pm - July 5, 2021
cup
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 4