Anna Maria Island officials, residents and visitors preparing for Elsa

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - A sandbagging station at the Holmes Beach City Hall was a very busy place on Monday. People aren’t taking any chances with Elsa.

“Better safe than sorry, the last tropical storm came through, water came up and almost got into the house,” said Wille Klapheke, a Bradenton Beach resident.

That’s why he and so many others could be found bagging sand on Monday.

“I have 15 bags, but I’m also doing my neighbor’s house,” said Klapheke.

Although many people got in some last minute beach time on this Monday after the 4th of July, the storm was still on the minds of a lot of people. City officials across Anna Maria Island say they have been preparing for Elsa and they are ready for the storm.

“They’re actually making sure that all of our catch basins, all of our inlets are all clean and free of debris,” said Judy Titsworth, Mayor of Holmes Beach. “We’ve done a lot of work on all of our ditches, making sure they’ve all been repurposed and ready for the season.”

Holmes Beach and other Suncoast beach communities are prone to flooding from storms like this. Sandbaggers were also out and about at Bayfront Park in Anna Maria. Residents say this really helps protect their homes and businesses. The city’s mayor says everything is in place for Tuesday.

“We’ve got our staff pretty much on hand and ready to go, all of our chainsaws and equipment are operational,” said Dan Murphy, Mayor of Anna Maria. “We have plenty of extra fuel, so I feel pretty comfortable that we’re ready, my biggest concern at this point is the city pier.”

Officials on Anna Maria Island say another sandbagging location will open up on Tuesday. That will be at the Manatee Public Beach.

