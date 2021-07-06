7 Fla. counties under hurricane warnings
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are currently 7 counties under a hurricane warning in Florida.
A warning means hurricane conditions are expected, generally within 36 hours. Elsa is likely to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane prior to landfall. Landfall is expected along the state’s West coast early tomorrow morning.
Those counties are Hillsborough, Pinellas, Dixie, Hernando, Pasco, Citrus, and Levy.
The Suncoast remains under a Tropical Storm Warning.
