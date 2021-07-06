7 Fla. counties under hurricane warnings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are currently 7 counties under a hurricane warning in Florida.

A warning means hurricane conditions are expected, generally within 36 hours. Elsa is likely to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane prior to landfall. Landfall is expected along the state’s West coast early tomorrow morning.

Those counties are Hillsborough, Pinellas, Dixie, Hernando, Pasco, Citrus, and Levy.

The Suncoast remains under a Tropical Storm Warning.

