7 Fla. counties under hurricane warnings

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are currently 7 counties under a hurricane warning in Florida.

A warning means hurricane conditions are expected, generally within 36 hours. Elsa is likely to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane prior to landfall. Landfall is expected along the state’s West coast early tomorrow morning.

Those counties are Hillsborough, Pinellas, Dixie, Hernando, Pasco, Citrus, and Levy.

The Suncoast remains under a Tropical Storm Warning.

