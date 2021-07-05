WATCH: Local firefighter and son save near-drowning victim at Fla. beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Harvey family was excited to spend the Fourth of the July at the beach and it was lucky for someone else that they chose to do so.

Around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, off-duty firefighter Ryan Harvey and his son Bryce were paddleboarding at Siesta Key Beach, his wife Gina tells ABC7. That’s when they noticed an individual in distress. Gina captured the incident on camera from the beach as her husband gave chest compressions to the victim and her son, surrounded by other bystanders brought the board to shore.

A spokesperson for the county says there were two incidents of near drowning near Siesta Key and that both individuals were taken to be checked out at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Both individuals survived, including the one pulled out of the water by the Harveys.

Harvey is a firefighter at North River Fire Department in Palmetto. ABC7 reached out to the department for comment but has not yet heard back.

