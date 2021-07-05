USF campuses to shift to remote instruction on Tuesday, July 6

Advertise With Us
University of South Florida reverses its decision on the College of Education
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The University of South Florida has announced that all classes with be delivered remotely Tuesday and Wednesday due to the threat of tropical storm Elsa. Employees should also expect to work remotely until Thursday.

USF buildings – with the exception of housing, dining and USF Health clinical facilities – will close until Thursday morning in order to make preparations for impending weather.

Residence halls and residential dining facilities at the USF Tampa and USF St. Petersburg campuses remain open. USF Health clinical operations are expected to continue normally until further notice.

Only USF employees who are classified as essential personnel and/or those identified by their supervisors as vital to campus operations should report to on-campus work while buildings are closed. Please contact your supervisor if you are unsure of your status.

The University leadership will continue to monitor the storm and provide updates as needed. Any significant updates regarding changes to normal business operations will be shared via usf.edu, USF’s official social media channels, MyUSF and email.

