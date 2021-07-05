Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Suncoast residents put off Elsa preparations to celebrate Independence Day

It is Independence Day on the Suncoast, and people are out in the sun, on the water,...
It is Independence Day on the Suncoast, and people are out in the sun, on the water, celebrating. But the sun won’t last too much longer.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - It is Independence Day on the Suncoast, and people are out in the sun, on the water, celebrating.

But the sun won’t last too much longer - we talked to people to see if they had started preparing for tropical storm Elsa.

For people that didn’t normally live on the Suncoast, they said they’d be headed out of town quickly.

For those that did, they said today was about celebrating. The storm wasn’t a huge worry for them.

“We kind of take it as it comes,” Suncoast resident Garry Foit said. He was preparing to get on his jet ski to go out for the day. “We’re from the area, we’re familiar with these types of procedures. So I’m sure we’ll fare.”

The water was packed, and parking near any kind of boat ramp was nearly impossible to find for most of the day.

So for the people out today for the holiday, it’s about the celebration. The good times and the sunshine. They’ll worry about any storm preparation a little bit later.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elsa update on July 3, 2021 at 5 p.m.
Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency for 15 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa
Lines for the event were orderly
Crowds wrap around block to see former President Trump in Sarasota
8am Update
8 AM Update: Elsa approaching Cuba
Former President Donald Trump hosting rally in Sarasota on Saturday.
Trump supporters flock to the Sarasota County Fairgrounds ahead of Saturday’s rally
Update for Elsa, 11 p.m. on 7/3
11 PM Update: Tropical Storm Elsa slowing down, wind speeds down

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 15
Sheriff: 5-year-old child drowns in residential Florida pool
Cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Elsa
8 PM Update: Tropical Storm Watch in effect, Elsa moves away from southeast Cuba and Jamaica
WWSB Generic Stock 13
Manatee County Deputies make 5 DUI arrests overnight
A gorgeous rainbow followed the rain at Nathan Benderson Park
Rain does little to dampen spirits at Fit2Run 4-Miler