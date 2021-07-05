Suncoast residents put off Elsa preparations to celebrate Independence Day

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - It is Independence Day on the Suncoast, and people are out in the sun, on the water, celebrating.

But the sun won’t last too much longer - we talked to people to see if they had started preparing for tropical storm Elsa.

For people that didn’t normally live on the Suncoast, they said they’d be headed out of town quickly.

For those that did, they said today was about celebrating. The storm wasn’t a huge worry for them.

“We kind of take it as it comes,” Suncoast resident Garry Foit said. He was preparing to get on his jet ski to go out for the day. “We’re from the area, we’re familiar with these types of procedures. So I’m sure we’ll fare.”

The water was packed, and parking near any kind of boat ramp was nearly impossible to find for most of the day.

So for the people out today for the holiday, it’s about the celebration. The good times and the sunshine. They’ll worry about any storm preparation a little bit later.

