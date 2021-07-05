Storm prep continues across the Suncoast; states of emergency declared

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local governments are preparing for severe weather as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the west coast of Florida.

The Bradenton City Council declared a state of emergency at a meeting Monday morning. The city is distributing sandbags Monday to residents at the Public Works Annex from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents are instructed to use 13th Ave. W to enter into the area behind the Annex, which is located at 1411 9th St. W.

Sandbag distribution will be limited to 10 bags per car, and a valid ID to demonstrate city residency will be required.

Manatee County officials on Sunday declared a state of emergency ahead of Elsa’s projected arrival. Earlier on Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 15 counties, including Manatee, Sarasota, Chalotte and DeSoto counties.

Also late Sunday, President Joe Biden issued a federal emergency declaration in Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties, the White House announced.

“It’s important for the public to monitor the storm and prepare for a possible tropical storm impacting our area,” Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said in a public advisory. “This will largely be a rain event but as the ground is already saturated, trees can easily topple from the winds produced by tropical storms in our area.”

In Venice, Humphris Park on Tarpon Center Drive, including the South Jetty walkway, is closed until further notice. The City of Venice Public Works Department has secured all of the park’s benches, picnic tables and trash receptacles in anticipation of deteriorating conditions.

As a precaution, staff will also remove the shade structure at the Centennial Park Children’s Fountain and street light banners and flags around City of Venice, and lower and secure the hanging flower baskets downtown.

--This story will be updated as more information from around the Suncoast is received.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.