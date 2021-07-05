Sarasota County Emergency Management expects Elsa to weaken, not opening evacuation shelters

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Emergency Management officials announced multiple government office and service closures ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, but while encouraging vigilance, they also tempered concerns by saying that they expected the storm to slow over Cuba.

Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane stated that while the storm could cause minor structural damage they did not anticipate opening evacuation shelters in the county and there will not be medical evacuations. The county did declare a local state of emergency, however, McCrane said that was a response in anticipation of needing access to certain government services and funds.

You can view the entire list of closures here.

“We expect it to weaken even more. And the track has been shifting to the west,” Chief McCrane explained, citing the National Hurricane Service.

Watch the meeting below:

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.