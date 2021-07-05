Missing adult sought in Manatee

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Michael Tkacz, 31, was last seen walking away from the Harrison Apartments in the 2500 block of University Parkway at around 3:15 p.m., Sunday.

Michael told a family member that he was wanting to harm himself.

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts should contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011.

